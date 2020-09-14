Gadsden County kindergarten teacher tests positive for COVID-19

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County Schools says a kindergarten teacher at Stewart Street Elementary School has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Superintendent Roger Milton, the teacher reported their positive COVID test results to the district Sunday afternoon. GCS has contacted the Florida Department of Health, which is now working closely with the district.

Superintendent Milton said late Sunday, GCS did not receive a recommendation from DOH. As a result, the district decided to ask five of the kindergarten classrooms, including the positive teacher’s classroom, to stay home Monday.

Superintendent Milton says the four other kindergarten classrooms will return to school Tuesday. The health department approved this move, Milton says. The teacher who tested positive and all seven of their students are currently in quarantine for 14 days.

