Gov. Ron DeSantis picks Florida Supreme Court justice

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints Jamie Rutland Grosshans as a justice to the Florida Supreme Court.

The governor made the announcement during his address at the capitol on Monday evening.

Grosshans is a judge of the Florida 5th District Court of Appeals. She assumed office in 2018, and her current term ends on Jan. 4.

She has served as a judge for the Orange County Court in Florida from 2017 to 2018, when then Gov. Rick Scott appointed her to fill the vacancy left behind by Judge Tanya D. Wilson moving to the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court.

For only the second time since 1975, Florida’s high court is without an African American on the bench.

She must be confirmed by a retention vote in the next general election.

