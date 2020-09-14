Hannah’s Sunday, September 13th evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tropical Storm Sally is still moving through the Gulf of Mexico. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for inland Franklin county and a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the waters off of Franklin County. Tropical Storm Sally is forecasted to move to the west-northwest for the next several days. The farther west Sally moves, the fewer impacts expected for the Big Bend and South Georgia.

The scattered showers and storms we saw Saturday were from moisture moving in from the Gulf associated with Tropical Storm Sally. Isolated showers and storms are possible inland this evening with scattered showers possible along the coast. Tonight temperatures will drop into the mid-70s.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to a mostly cloudy sky. But, showers and storms aren’t out of the question, especially along the coast towards Franklin county. Chances for rain increase in the afternoon as rainbands from Sally could make their way into the region. Bringing an umbrella to work and school will be a good idea.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.