Advertisement

Hannah’s Sunday, September 13th evening update

Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tropical Storm Sally is still moving through the Gulf of Mexico. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for inland Franklin county and a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the waters off of Franklin County. Tropical Storm Sally is forecasted to move to the west-northwest for the next several days. The farther west Sally moves, the fewer impacts expected for the Big Bend and South Georgia.

The scattered showers and storms we saw Saturday were from moisture moving in from the Gulf associated with Tropical Storm Sally. Isolated showers and storms are possible inland this evening with scattered showers possible along the coast. Tonight temperatures will drop into the mid-70s.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to a mostly cloudy sky. But, showers and storms aren’t out of the question, especially along the coast towards Franklin county. Chances for rain increase in the afternoon as rainbands from Sally could make their way into the region. Bringing an umbrella to work and school will be a good idea.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Tropical Storm Sally strengthens Sunday morning

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop and Hannah Messier
Wind speeds slightly increased late Sunday morning as Sally aims for the central Gulf Coast.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 13 - Morning Update

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Tropical Storm Sally is not expected to make a direct landfall in the Big Bend, but impacts from the storm will still be felt. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and your Sunday forecast.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 13 - Morning Update

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Tropical Storm Sally is not expected to make a direct landfall in the Big Bend, but impacts from the storm will still be felt. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and your Sunday forecast.

Forecast

Hannah’s Saturday, September 12th evening update

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to a mix of sun and clouds across the region. Afternoon showers and storms are possible in the Big Bend and South Georgia Sunday afternoon as Sally moves through the Gulf.

Latest News

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 12 - Morning Update

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:41 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
Scattered showers and storms can be expected for your Saturday, but the odds will increase thanks to tropical weather. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and the latest on Tropical Depression Nineteen.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 12 - Morning Update

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:28 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
Scattered showers and storms can be expected for your Saturday, but the odds will increase thanks to tropical weather. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and the latest on Tropical Depression Nineteen.

Forecast

Hannah’s Friday Evening Forecast: September 11, 2020

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:38 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
Tomorrow we’ll wake up to a partly cloudy sky, with sunshine in between the clouds. Showers and storms are expected again tomorrow afternoon as moisture from the tropics moves into the area. It won’t rain all day, but having an umbrella will be a good idea. Temperatures will be warm before rain moves in, reaching the upper 80s and possibly the low 90s.

Forecast

Rob’s Friday Morning Forecast: Sept. 11, 2020

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:55 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

Weather

Rob's Friday Morning Forecast: Sept. 11, 2020

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:30 AM EDT
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

Forecast

Rob’s Thursday Morning Forecast: Sept. 10, 2020

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.