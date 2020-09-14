Advertisement

Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: September 14, 2020

By Mike McCall
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As of 5 p.m., Hurricane Sally has become a Category 2 hurricane, with 100 mph winds. It’s still moving to the west-northwest, generally toward the coasts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

Locally, showers are likely Monday evening, especially near the coast. Winds will be in the 15-25 mph range, with gusts around 30 mph near the coast, but inland winds will be more likely in the 10-15 mph range Monday night.

The center of Sally will move into the Gulf Coast well to our west by early Wednesday morning. Locally, we will have high surf and dangerous rip currents, along with a chance of generally minor coastal flooding. There is also a flash flood watch for southern and western parts of our area, as several inches of rain could fall during the next couple of days.

As Sally weakens quickly, its center will move through Alabama and Georgia to our north, but close enough for the area to stay windy Wednesday and Thursday.

Drier and slightly cooler conditions are expected by the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Hurricane Sally aims for Louisiana and Mississippi coastline

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop and Hannah Messier
Hurricane Sally was bringing a few rain bands to the Franklin County coast Monday as the center of the storm moved westerly.

Forecast

Charles’ Monday Morning Forecast: Sept. 14, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Meteorologist Charles Roop gives you the forecast for Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

Weather

Charles' Monday Morning Forecast: Sept. 14, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
Meteorologist Charles Roop gives you the forecast for Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

Forecast

Hannah’s Sunday, September 13th evening update

Updated: 23 hours ago
Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to a mostly cloudy sky. But, showers and storms aren’t out of the question, especially along the coast towards Franklin county. Chances for rain increase in the afternoon as rainbands from Sally could make their way into the region. Bringing an umbrella to work and school will be a good idea.

Latest News

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 13 - Morning Update

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 9:51 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
Tropical Storm Sally is not expected to make a direct landfall in the Big Bend, but impacts from the storm will still be felt. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and your Sunday forecast.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 13 - Morning Update

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 9:35 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
Tropical Storm Sally is not expected to make a direct landfall in the Big Bend, but impacts from the storm will still be felt. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and your Sunday forecast.

Forecast

Hannah’s Saturday, September 12th evening update

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to a mix of sun and clouds across the region. Afternoon showers and storms are possible in the Big Bend and South Georgia Sunday afternoon as Sally moves through the Gulf.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 12 - Morning Update

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:41 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
Scattered showers and storms can be expected for your Saturday, but the odds will increase thanks to tropical weather. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and the latest on Tropical Depression Nineteen.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 12 - Morning Update

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:28 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
Scattered showers and storms can be expected for your Saturday, but the odds will increase thanks to tropical weather. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and the latest on Tropical Depression Nineteen.

Forecast

Hannah’s Friday Evening Forecast: September 11, 2020

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:38 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
Tomorrow we’ll wake up to a partly cloudy sky, with sunshine in between the clouds. Showers and storms are expected again tomorrow afternoon as moisture from the tropics moves into the area. It won’t rain all day, but having an umbrella will be a good idea. Temperatures will be warm before rain moves in, reaching the upper 80s and possibly the low 90s.