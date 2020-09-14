Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: September 14, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As of 5 p.m., Hurricane Sally has become a Category 2 hurricane, with 100 mph winds. It’s still moving to the west-northwest, generally toward the coasts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

Locally, showers are likely Monday evening, especially near the coast. Winds will be in the 15-25 mph range, with gusts around 30 mph near the coast, but inland winds will be more likely in the 10-15 mph range Monday night.

The center of Sally will move into the Gulf Coast well to our west by early Wednesday morning. Locally, we will have high surf and dangerous rip currents, along with a chance of generally minor coastal flooding. There is also a flash flood watch for southern and western parts of our area, as several inches of rain could fall during the next couple of days.

As Sally weakens quickly, its center will move through Alabama and Georgia to our north, but close enough for the area to stay windy Wednesday and Thursday.

Drier and slightly cooler conditions are expected by the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.