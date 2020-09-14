Mother-Daughter Duo leaning on each other for support as they battle cancer during pandemic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A mother-daughter duo in Tallahassee has had to protect themselves from getting the coronavirus during this pandemic as they both fight cancer.

In January 2019, Rae Waddell’s life changed forever when she learned that she had Endometrial Cancer, a uterine cancer that can spread throughout the body. She was comforted, however, by having her mother Thelma Whitfield by her side.

What the two did not expect, however, was for Thelma to be diagnosed with lung cancer in December 2019. The diagnosis gave the duo something in common that they did not want to have.

“We’ve always shared everything but I didn’t want to have share this. I didn’t realize we would be sharing this," said Thelma Whitfield.

As an only child, Waddell has always had an inseparable relationship with her mother Thelma, but when they learned of her mom’s lung cancer and the return of her own cancer, they knew they would need each other more than ever.

“When we found out in a couple of weeks that my cancer was back, and not only back, but had spread throughout my abdomen and into both of my lungs, I knew my journey was far from over and I knew she would be having it too," explained Rae Waddell.

While Thelma was concerned for herself, she wished she could do more to help her daughter.

“That’s hard for a mom to watch your child suffer like that," explained Thelma. "Not being able to do anything, other than be there.”

The two are so inseparable that they are next door neighbors and they always help one another. Since they both see Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare hematology oncologist, Dr. Jayan Nair, they made sure their sessions happened a week a part so they could pick each other up when the other felt down.

But when COVID struck, things got a little more difficult.

“So what was scary is when COVID hit, and all of a sudden you couldn’t have somebody there with you," exclaimed Waddell. "It’s very scary to go to a doctor and not know what your CT results are gonna be and whether your cancer is gone, your cancer is back.”

The duo relied on their bond and help from the staff at TMH to keep moving forward.

“They made, I know made me feel more comfortable knowing that I was there by myself when they were used to seeing my daughter there with me," said Whitfield.

Although they both wish they could do more, their optimism and love for one another is more than enough to keep fighting.

“We’ve tried to remain very positive, to always look at the bright side," explained Waddell. "You know we’re going through rough stuff but it’s going to get better.”

The two said they will continue to get through this, together.

As of now, Rae is continuing her fight with her endometrial cancer but Thelma recently finished her treatment for her lung cancer in August.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.