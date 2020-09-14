Advertisement

NFL recognizes Jamee Johnson, former FAMU student killed during traffic stop

By Christen Hyde
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The NFL will be honoring Jamee Johnson, a former Florida A&M University student who was killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in Jacksonville, Florida in December 2019.

The NFL On-Field Recognition Program is a part of several initiatives to help address systemic racism and help join the fight for social justice around the country.

Kimberly Austin, Jamee’s mother, spoke to WCTV about the family’s ordeal and expressed her gratitude to the NFL for recognizing Jamee’s life in such a big way.

“We still have a long fight for Jamee and you know like I said everything is not black or white as some would say, but it still is a lot of work to be done and I will always be appreciative that the NFL took the initiative to include Jamee,” said Austin.

Jamee’s first and last name will be printed on the back of Cleveland Brown’s running-back, D’Ernest Johnson’s helmet.

The NFL is expected to also honor other victims lost to police violence.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NFL recognizes Jamee Johnson, former FAMU student killed during traffic stop

Updated: 31 minutes ago
The NFL On-Field Recognition Program is a part of several initiatives to help address systemic racism and help join the fight for social justice around the country.

News

FSU football coach and his family hosts annual Drowsy Driving Prevention week to honor his daughter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
The Dugans family says they won’t stop promoting Drowsy Driving Prevention Week until laws are put into place to prevent drowsy driving all over the country.

News

Marching Chiefs take on football season amidst a pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
FSU Marching Chiefs share their reactions about the start of a football season no one was sure would happen.

News

FSU football coach and his family hosts annual Drowsy Driving Prevention week to honor his daughter

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Dugans family says they won’t stop promoting Drowsy Driving Prevention Week until laws are put into place to prevent drowsy driving all over the country.

Latest News

News

Mother-Daughter Duo leaning on each other for support as they battle cancer during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
“We’ve always shared everything but I didn’t want to have to share this. I didn’t realize we would be sharing this," said Thelma Whitfield.

News

Tallahassee family’s home destroyed in fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Tallahassee family is picking up the pieces after the inside of their home is destroyed in a fire on Labor Day.

Weather

Tropical Storm Sally aims for Louisiana and Mississippi coastline

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop and Hannah Messier
Tropical Storm Sally was bringing a few rain bands to the Franklin County coast Monday morning as the center of the storm moved westerly.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Sept. 14, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Sept. 14, 2020

Forecast

Charles’ Monday Morning Forecast: Sept. 14, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Meteorologist Charles Roop gives you the forecast for Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 14, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Sept. 13, 2020.