NFL recognizes Jamee Johnson, former FAMU student killed during traffic stop

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The NFL will be honoring Jamee Johnson, a former Florida A&M University student who was killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in Jacksonville, Florida in December 2019.

The NFL On-Field Recognition Program is a part of several initiatives to help address systemic racism and help join the fight for social justice around the country.

Kimberly Austin, Jamee’s mother, spoke to WCTV about the family’s ordeal and expressed her gratitude to the NFL for recognizing Jamee’s life in such a big way.

“We still have a long fight for Jamee and you know like I said everything is not black or white as some would say, but it still is a lot of work to be done and I will always be appreciative that the NFL took the initiative to include Jamee,” said Austin.

Jamee’s first and last name will be printed on the back of Cleveland Brown’s running-back, D’Ernest Johnson’s helmet.

The NFL is expected to also honor other victims lost to police violence.

