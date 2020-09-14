Advertisement

Pelham football team quarantining for two weeks, next two games canceled

(WCTV)
By Krista Monk and Paige Dauer
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - The Pelham High School football team will not play its next two games against Cook or Clinch County after a Hortners player tested positive for COVID-19, according to Pelham City Schools Superintendent Floyd Fort.

Fort said the Georgia Department of Public Health directed all associated with the team to quarantine for 14 days, which began Saturday.

A release, Floyd sent states players and coaches will be allowed to return to practice on September 26th.

“This is a very unfortunate situation because I know our players and coaches have worked so hard this summer preparing for the season. And, as usual, the HORNET NATION has been very much looking forward to Friday and (Saturday) night lights. Please pray for our team and coaches. Hopefully, we will be ready to play Cairo on Friday, October 2,” said Fort.

WALB News 10′s Paige Dauer is reaching out to coaches to see if the other teams are planning to reschedule their games.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Seminoles

Samuel Jr., Wilson earn ACC Player of the Week honors

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chris Nee
A pair of Seminoles garnered Player of the Week honors following FSU's loss to Georgia Tech.

Seminoles

Seminoles, Hurricanes set for primetime kickoff

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Florida State’s second game of the season at the University of Miami will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Seminoles' second game of the season.

GHSA

Tift Co. football team in quarantine, second game canceled

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
As a result of the quarantine, the Sept. 18 showdown against Thomas County Central High School has been canceled, Judy says.

Sports

Naomi Osaka defeats Victoria Azarenka to win second U.S. Open

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 7:00 AM EDT
|
By CBS News and The Associated Press
Naomi Osaka triumphed at the U.S. Open on Saturday, winning a comeback 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory against Victoria Azarenka.

Latest News

Seminoles

Seminoles offense quiet in second half, Yellow Jackets complete comeback in 16-13 win

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:18 PM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Seminoles have now dropped four straight season openers.

Seminoles

FINAL: Seminoles 13 - Georgia Tech 16

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
Georgia Tech defeats Florida State, 16-13.

Football

Football Friday Night Plays of the Week: September 11, 2020

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
Week 2 of the high school football season is in the books and it’s time to vote for this week’s play of the week!

Football

Football Friday Night: September 11, 2020

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:33 PM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
Week 2 of the high school football season has come and gone and the WCTV Sports team is here to walk you through it all.

Seminoles

‘I am happy that we are back’: FSU gamedays return, but with a different look for 2020

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:31 PM EDT
|
By Sophia Hernandez
The start of fall means the return of football. Saturday, the Florida State Seminoles will kickoff their campaign, but gamedays this year will look a lot different.

Seminoles

Morning Conversation: Bobby Bowden

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT
|
By Michael Hudak
Legendary FSU Head Coach Bobby Bowden sat down with WCTV's Michael Hudak to discuss renaming Doak Campbell, football this fall and his top accomplishments.