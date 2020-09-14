Pelham football team quarantining for two weeks, next two games canceled

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - The Pelham High School football team will not play its next two games against Cook or Clinch County after a Hortners player tested positive for COVID-19, according to Pelham City Schools Superintendent Floyd Fort.

Fort said the Georgia Department of Public Health directed all associated with the team to quarantine for 14 days, which began Saturday.

A release, Floyd sent states players and coaches will be allowed to return to practice on September 26th.

“This is a very unfortunate situation because I know our players and coaches have worked so hard this summer preparing for the season. And, as usual, the HORNET NATION has been very much looking forward to Friday and (Saturday) night lights. Please pray for our team and coaches. Hopefully, we will be ready to play Cairo on Friday, October 2,” said Fort.

WALB News 10′s Paige Dauer is reaching out to coaches to see if the other teams are planning to reschedule their games.

