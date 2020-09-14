Advertisement

Samuel Jr., Wilson earn ACC Player of the Week honors

FSU defensive back Asante Samuel Jr.
FSU defensive back Asante Samuel Jr.(Travis Register | 247Sports)
By Chris Nee
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - Florida State junior cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. earned Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Back of the Week honors, while defensive tackle Marvin Wilson earned Atlantic Coast Conference Specialist of the Week honors, for their play in FSU’s 16-13 loss to Georgia Tech in the season opener for both ACC squads.

In the loss, Samuel Jr. picked off a pair of passes by Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims. He returned the two interceptions, both recorded in the red zone, a combined 74 yards, bringing both back to around midfield for the Seminoles. Samuel Jr. also had six tackles, including five solo tackles, and was credited with two pass breakups. He also leads active ACC players with 25 career pass breakups after adding two on Saturday.

Wilson blocked two Georgia Tech field goals in Saturday’s season opener. He became just the second player in FSU history with two blocked field goals in a game and, along with Janarius Robinson’s blocked PAT, helped FSU tie a school record with three blocked kicks in a game. Wilson added three tackles and a quarterback hurry on defense.

The full Players of the Week can be seen below.

FSU is off this coming weekend and returns to action on the weekend of Sept. 26th when they travel to face Miami.

