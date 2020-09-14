Seminoles, Hurricanes set for primetime kickoff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State’s second game of the season at the University of Miami will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 26 in the Seminoles' second game of the season.

The Noles, who are off this weekend, will enter their second game of the season coming off a 16-13 home loss to Georgia Tech. The Hurricanes won their season opener, 31-14, against UAB.

Miami leads the all-time series against FSU, 34-30, and has won three straight games against the Noles, including a 27-10 win at Doak Campbell Stadium last year in Willie Taggart’s last game as FSU’s head coach.

The game will be televised on ABC.

