Taylor County authorities searching for plane that crashed into Gulf of Mexico Sunday night

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Authorities in Talyor County are searching for a plane that went down in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday evening.

Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett says two people were onboard the plane and the search is ongoing.

Officials say they are using planes in the air, boots on the ground and boats in the water to search. So far, only a few minor parts have been found.

Sheriff Padgett says the plane took off from Sarasota and was on its way to Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

This is a developing story. WCTV has a reporter on the way to the scene.

