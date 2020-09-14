Advertisement

Tift Co. football team in quarantine, second game canceled

After four players and a coach tested positive for COVID-19, the Tift County varsity football team is currently in quarantine until Sept. 23, according to Tift County Schools spokesperson Jonathan Judy.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIFT COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - After four players and a coach tested positive for COVID-19, the Tift County varsity football team is currently in quarantine until Sept. 23, according to Tift County Schools spokesperson Jonathan Judy.

As a result of the quarantine, the Sept. 18 showdown against Thomas County Central High School has been canceled, Judy says.

Judy also says about 70% of the players were already taking classes virtually, and those who were taking in-person classes have transitioned to virtual learning.

After the 14-day quarantine, there will be a five day re-acclimation period for the players.

Judy says the team and school are following GHSA guidance.

As of Monday, Sept. 14, the Sept. 25 game against Coffee High School has not been canceled yet.

