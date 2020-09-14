Traffic signal coming to intersection of North Monroe Street and Talpeco Road after years of fatal crashes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A traffic light and new turn lane are coming to the intersection of North Monroe Street and Talpeco Road in northwest Tallahassee; that spot has seen multiple fatal crashes, including two in 2015 and one in 2017.

Businesses in the area have been vocal about the need for the light; some said the current construction has been frustrating but is well worth it to slow drivers down.

Work began on the project in June of 2020; the Florida Department Of Transportation’s website says it will be complete in Fall 2020.

One employee, Joan Thomas, has worked at The Discount Grocery Store for 16 years and says without a traffic light at the intersection, people often speed through the area.

“Lots of accidents and several, several fatalities. So it is a very good thing that it’s coming in here, and I wish they’d hurry up!” said Thomas.

FDOT crews are also working on new turn lanes, so you’ll see many road closed signs in the area; the traffic light is not yet operational.

