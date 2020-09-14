Advertisement

Visitors to St. George Island waiting out effects from Sally

By Emma Wheeler
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Double-red flags are back out at beaches around Franklin County as Hurricane Sally continues to move closer to the area, bringing with it big waves and flood warnings.

Earlier Monday afternoon, Franklin County Schools announced that all schools across the district will be closed on Tuesday.

It’s not exactly the kind of weather you hope for when coming to the island for vacation; it’s rainy, windy and very quiet. But, those who are on St. George Island say they’ve made it safely and they’re staying.

“We were hoping for sunny skies and fishing trips,” said Chad Belknap.

Belknap’s trip to the coast isn’t quite what he was expecting, but after a 14-hour drive from Oklahoma, he isn’t going anywhere.

“I haven’t seen the ocean in probably close to 10 years and I definitely haven’t seen it rough like this. It’s quite a sight to see," he said.

On Monday, the double-red flags were up, meaning no one is allowed in the water.

“Being from Tennessee, this is our first time in this kind of weather,” said Edward Griffith, another visitor on the island. “We were on the third floor of our house trying to sleep and just imagining all kinds of things. It really wasn’t that bad when we woke up this morning, just a lot of wind, a lot of rain.”

Griffith says they’ll continue riding out the storm, hoping for a break in the waves and sunny skies.

Franklin County Emergency Management will continue to provide updates on social media. Earlier Monday afternoon, officials were warning residents, especially those near the coastline, to be prepared for flooding and to take it slow when driving in the area.

