Weems Road opens ahead of schedule after $20 million project

The Weems PASS project was completed ahead of schedule.
The Weems PASS project was completed ahead of schedule.(WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Weems Road Project is now complete.

The $20 million project includes the Weems PASS and the Weems Road Extension.

The City of Tallahassee held a ribbon-cutting Monday morning for Weems PASS, which stands for “Pedestrian And Street Safety.”

The infrastructure project was finished one month ahead of schedule.

“It’s a great stormwater project, it’s going to serve an incredible purpose. But it’s also a pedestrian project; it’s going to connect our neighborhoods to our bike trails, which is a very important part of our community,” said Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey.

The City also used a local firm to complete the project; it includes the construction of a sidewalk, a multi-use trail, and a new bridge to alleviate flooding problems in the area.

The Weems Extension opened in August, designed to provide an alternate route to one of Tallahassee’s busiest intersections.

“What this does is eliminate a lot of the traffic congestion at Capital Circle and West Tennessee Street,” said Commissioner Curtis Richardson. “What it also does is connect neighborhoods in this area, it connects the transportation infrastructure to our parks, to our trails; Tom Brown Park is right up the road.”

The new multi-use path connects to Goose Pond Trail, but residents of the Weems Plantation subdivision also say it opens up their neighborhood.

“One of the things with the neighborhood that we struggle with was traffic. Getting in and out of here between 7:30 and 8:00 in the morning,” said Leroy Peck.

Peck has lived in the neighborhood for 20 years.

“One of the attractions of this neighborhood, when we bought years ago, was the proximity to the parks,” he said.

Peck says he frequently mountain bikes, and this new infrastructure will allow him to get around with more ease.

“Prior to this project, if you were riding down Weems Road or walking down Weems Road, you didn’t have sidewalks, so you were kind of taking your life into your hands,” said Peck.

Commissioners were all smiles at the ribbon-cutting, after over a year of construction.

“It is a $20 million infrastructure project; it was done ahead of schedule and within budget,” said Mayor Dailey.

The City is adding final touches that will be complete at the end of the month.

