Advertisement

Battle Brewing: Hearing held on future of proposed brewery in Sopchoppy

A battle is brewing over a proposed tap house in Sopchoppy.
A battle is brewing over a proposed tap house in Sopchoppy.(WCTV)
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A battle is brewing over a proposed tap house in Sopchoppy.

Dozens of people attended a public hearing on Monday.

The town would need to change its alcohol ordinance so the brewery could open up shop in a historic building. However, a neighboring church and many residents have some major concerns.

Two hours of public comments seemed to be fairly balanced; some are saying the town desperately needs it and others are absolutely against it.

One resident publically admonished the city council at the end of the meeting when it was decided further action would not be needed if the business decides to open as a restaurant instead of a brewery, which would help circumvent an ordinance that states alcoholic beverages can only be sold where 75% of revenues come from the sale of food.

It’s a big sticking point for those who oppose the brewery. It’s proximity to a local church; an estimated 30 feet.

“I think the best outcome is for him to open his brewery in another location who wants it, who accepts it,” said Greg James, the minister of Sopchoppy Church of Christ.

“It’s not a bar, it’s a place where everyone can come, get food, have a drink -alcoholic or non-alcoholic - and enjoy other people’s company,” said Elliot Seidler, the owner of Civic Brewing Co.

Other folks are worried about noise and trash, safety in the neighborhood and possibly opening the door to other things, like drugs.

However, many people are in support of it, including business owners who say they need something that will draw in more business to a sleepy town.

There was a little confusion on what the next step is: The brewer plans to speak with the mayor on Tuesday to present a restaurant model. If that clears, it will go to public comment on October 12.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

GBI: Former Ga. police chief arrested on Sumter Co. sex charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WALB News 10
A man is facing numerous sexual offense charges in Sumter County and could be facing more charges in two other Georgia counties, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

News

Fighting the opioid crisis in Florida during a pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Christen Hyde
In Florida, Attorney General Ashley Moody and 211 Big Bend Inc. are teaming up to help those struggling with opioid abuse during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

News

Moody airmen help build a home for South Georgia Veteran

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Amber Spradley
Several airmen with Moody Air Force Base are helping build a house for a local veteran.

GHSA

Pelham football team quarantining for two weeks, next two games canceled

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Krista Monk and Paige Dauer
The Pelham High School football team will not play its next two games against Cook or Clinch County after a Hortners player tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

Forecast

Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: September 14, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, September 14.

News

Weems Road opens ahead of schedule after $20 million project

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Weems Road Project is now complete.

News

Visitors to St. George Island waiting out effects from Sally

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
Double-red flags are back out at beaches around Franklin County as Hurricane Sally continues to move closer to the area, bringing with it big waves and flood warnings.

News

Gov. Ron DeSantis picks Florida Supreme Court justice

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints Jamie Rutland Grosshans as a justice to the Florida Supreme Court.

News

Weems Road opens ahead of schedule after $20 million project

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
The Weems Road Project is now complete.

News

Traffic signal coming to intersection of North Monroe Street and Talpeco Road after years of fatal crashes

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
A traffic light and new turn lane are coming to the intersection of North Monroe Street and Talpeco Road in northwest Tallahassee.