Body found in missing Bainbridge boater search

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The search for a missing boater in Bainbridge ended Tuesday morning, according to Wiley Griffin, Decatur County sheriff.

Tim Mclaughlin’s body was found near the entrance of Ten Mile Steel Landing in Bainbridge, Griffin said.

The sheriff’s office said the body was found by one of the volunteer search boats.

The sheriff’s office said Mclaughlin went missing Sunday. His boat was found Monday morning along the Flint River in Bainbridge.

The sheriff’s office said Mclaughlin’s wife told them he had gone fishing Sunday afternoon.

Griffin thanked the Department of Natural Resources, Decatur County Fire and Rescue, deputies, and the many volunteer boats for their efforts in the search.

