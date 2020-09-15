Advertisement

Body found in missing Bainbridge boater search

Missing boaters. | Credit: MGN
Missing boaters. | Credit: MGN(WHSV)
By Krista Monk | WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The search for a missing boater in Bainbridge ended Tuesday morning, according to Wiley Griffin, Decatur County sheriff.

Tim Mclaughlin’s body was found near the entrance of Ten Mile Steel Landing in Bainbridge, Griffin said.

The sheriff’s office said the body was found by one of the volunteer search boats.

The sheriff’s office said Mclaughlin went missing Sunday. His boat was found Monday morning along the Flint River in Bainbridge.

The sheriff’s office said Mclaughlin’s wife told them he had gone fishing Sunday afternoon.

Griffin thanked the Department of Natural Resources, Decatur County Fire and Rescue, deputies, and the many volunteer boats for their efforts in the search.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Seminoles

D.J. Matthews enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Riley Gates | Noles 247
The loss of Matthews in the offense means that the Seminoles and quarterback James Blackman have one less weapon to utilize on the offensive side of the ball.

News

Leon Commissioner applies for top Gadsden Co. job

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Edan Schultz
Bill Proctor is one of six candidates to be interviewed by the Gadsden County Commission in special meetings this week.

Weather

Hurricane Sally moves slowly through the Gulf of Mexico

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop and Hannah Messier
Hurricane Sally was bringing a few rain bands to the Franklin County coast Monday as the center of the storm moved westerly.

News

FAMU Bragg Stadium walk-up testing site changes hours

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By David Johnson
As of Tuesday, more than 44,000 COVID-19 test have taken place at the Bragg Memorial Stadium site.

Latest News

News

Weems PASS construction complete

Updated: 2 hours ago
After more than a year of work, construction on the Weems PASS project is complete.

News

Streetlight coming at Monroe Street and Talpeco Road intersection

Updated: 2 hours ago
Businesses in the area have been vocal about the need for the light.

News

Battle Brewing: Hearing held on future of proposed brewery in Sopchoppy

Updated: 3 hours ago
A battle is brewing over a proposed tap house in Sopchoppy.

News

Taylor County authorities searching for plane that crashed into Gulf of Mexico Sunday night

Updated: 3 hours ago
Authorities in Talyor County are searching for a plane that went down in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday evening.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Sept. 15, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Sept. 15, 2020

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 15, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Sept. 14, 2020.