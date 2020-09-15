Calhoun County Schools announces Wednesday closure

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Calhoun County Schools will be closed on Wednesday due to “uncertain weather conditions,” according to Calhoun County Superintendent Darryl Taylor, Jr.

In a letter written to parents posted to Facebook, Taylor says all after school activities have also been canceled.

The system says any updates will be provided through the district’s Facebook page.

