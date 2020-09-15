Advertisement

Calhoun County Schools announces Wednesday closure

The school announced it will voluntarily close campuses. (MGN)
The school announced it will voluntarily close campuses. (MGN)(WJHG)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Calhoun County Schools will be closed on Wednesday due to “uncertain weather conditions,” according to Calhoun County Superintendent Darryl Taylor, Jr.

In a letter written to parents posted to Facebook, Taylor says all after school activities have also been canceled.

The system says any updates will be provided through the district’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

County Commissioners eye stricter enforcement of masks, social distancing after FSU’s home game

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
Leon County Commissioners unanimously voted at Tuesday’s meeting for staff to bring back options for enforcement related to mask wearing, social distancing, and large crowds.

Seminoles

Proud Seminole Moment: Former player, long-time assistant ready to step in for FSU women’s hoops

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
Brooke Wyckoff was once Coach Sue’s go-to player but, for the last decade, she’s been her right-hand woman, turning away other opportunities to stay with her alma mater.

News

Sandbagging locations in the Big Bend and South Georgia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Several counties around our area are providing sandbags for residents ahead of potential effects from Hurricane Sally.

FHSAA

Lincoln’s Zornes grateful to play despite short preparation time

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Leon County Schools teams are allowed to compete in athletics games for the first time this season on Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Libety County authorities distributing sandbags

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says sandbags to county residents are now available.

News

Franklin County Schools closed Wednesday due to Hurricane Sally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Franklin County Schools have announced that they will be closed for a second straight day Wednesday due to potential effects from Hurricane Sally.

News

Thomas County Public Works opening sandbagging locations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Thomas County Public Works says they are opening five sandbagging sites for residents to prepare for potential effects from Hurricane Sally.

Football

Thomas County Central finds replacement game in Wakulla

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Thomas County Central will head south this week to take on Wakulla High School after the Yellow Jackets' previously scheduled game this week was canceled due to COVID-19.

News

Gov. DeSantis issues State of Emergency for 13 North Florida counties

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Florida Governor Ron Desantis issued Executive Order 20-225 Tuesday afternoon, expanding the state of emergency due to the threat of Hurricane Sally.

News

UPDATE: Taylor County authorities find fuselage, search continues

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
No bodies have been found yet, but the sheriff says the search is still on.