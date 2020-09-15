Advertisement

Chicken Tamales with Roasted Corn Masa and Chipotle Crema

By Chef Levi Newsome | Publix Aprons Cooking School
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School joined WCTV on set to showcase this recipe.

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1 chipotle pepper in adobo sauce
  • Roasted Corn Masa recipe (recipe follows)
  • 16 large dried corn husks, soaked in hot water for 30 minutes
  • 1 Deli rotisserie chicken, pulled
  • Salt and pepper to taste

METHOD

Place first 3 ingredients in a saucepan, reduce by half over low heat, and puree with an immersion blender or in a food processor. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.

Place 2 tablespoons masa dough in center of a drained corn husk and spread evenly, leaving a border around edges of husk. Place a spoonful of chicken in center of masa, roll into a torpedo shape and tie off ends with butcher’s twine or thin strips of husk. Fill bottom of a steamer or a stockpot fitted with a strainer or vegetable basket with

2-3 inches of water. Bring water to a boil and place tamales in steamer and cover tightly. Steam tamales 20-30 minutes adding more water as needed. Remove from steamer and let rest for 5 minutes. Slice open and top with the red chili crema.

