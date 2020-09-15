FAMU Bragg Stadium walk-up testing site changes hours

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Starting Thursday, the COVID-19 testing site at Florida A&M University’s Bragg Memorial Stadium will be changing its hours of operation to an hour earlier. The site’s new hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The site at FAMU offers both COVID-19 tests and antibody testing.

Visitors do not have to book an appointment, and there are no age restrictions for testing. Tests will be given on a first-come , first-serve basis.

The walk-up site will maintain its normal Monday through Saturday operations, unless inclement weather causes potential closures.

The Florida Department of Health in Leon County, the Department of Health, the State Division of Emergency Management and other partners are committed to making testing available to all residents who need a test.

As of Tuesday, more than 44,000 COVID-19 test have taken place at the Bragg Memorial Stadium site.

