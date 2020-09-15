Advertisement

Fighting the opioid crisis in Florida during a pandemic

opioid
opioid(WCAX)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In Florida, Attorney General Ashley Moody and 211 Big Bend Inc. are teaming up to help those struggling with opioid abuse during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

211 is a free, telephone-based service offering confidential information and referral services to aid those in need.

The partnership comes as reports say the virus may be exacerbating the opioid crisis.

Randall Nicklaus, the president of 211 Big Bend, wants people to remain encouraged as they battle their addiction.

“With help comes hope and I think by reaching out for help, we can be the gateway to all kinds of other services and support,” said Nicklaus.

All services are provided by non-profit and public agencies throughout Florida and nationwide.

If you would like more information, check out the 211 Big Bend’s website.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Moody airmen help build a home for South Georgia Veteran

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Amber Spradley
Several airmen with Moody Air Force Base are helping build a house for a local veteran.

GHSA

Pelham football team quarantining for two weeks, next two games canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krista Monk and Paige Dauer
The Pelham High School football team will not play its next two games against Cook or Clinch County after a Hortners player tested positive for COVID-19.

Forecast

Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: September 14, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, September 14.

News

Weems Road opens ahead of schedule after $20 million project

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Weems Road Project is now complete.

Latest News

News

Visitors to St. George Island waiting out effects from Sally

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
Double-red flags are back out at beaches around Franklin County as Hurricane Sally continues to move closer to the area, bringing with it big waves and flood warnings.

News

Gov. Ron DeSantis picks Florida Supreme Court justice

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints Jamie Rutland Grosshans as a justice to the Florida Supreme Court.

News

Weems Road opens ahead of schedule after $20 million project

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
The Weems Road Project is now complete.

News

Traffic signal coming to intersection of North Monroe Street and Talpeco Road after years of fatal crashes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
A traffic light and new turn lane are coming to the intersection of North Monroe Street and Talpeco Road in northwest Tallahassee.

State

Indigent felons likely blocked from voting in November

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
An estimated 775,000 felons who can’t afford to pay fines, fees and restitution tied to their sentence will likely not be able to vote in November.

News

Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: September 14, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, September 14.