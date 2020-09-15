Fighting the opioid crisis in Florida during a pandemic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In Florida, Attorney General Ashley Moody and 211 Big Bend Inc. are teaming up to help those struggling with opioid abuse during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

211 is a free, telephone-based service offering confidential information and referral services to aid those in need.

The partnership comes as reports say the virus may be exacerbating the opioid crisis.

Randall Nicklaus, the president of 211 Big Bend, wants people to remain encouraged as they battle their addiction.

“With help comes hope and I think by reaching out for help, we can be the gateway to all kinds of other services and support,” said Nicklaus.

All services are provided by non-profit and public agencies throughout Florida and nationwide.

If you would like more information, check out the 211 Big Bend’s website.

