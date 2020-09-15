Advertisement

Fire Marshal prepares rescue teams for Hurricane Sally response

Emergency management officials are preparing for impacts from Hurricane Sally.
Emergency management officials are preparing for impacts from Hurricane Sally.(WJHG/WECP)
By David Johnson
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis announced Tuesday he will mobilize search and rescue teams to help the Panhandle’s response to Hurricane Sally.

Urban Search & Rescue task force three and five consist of nearly 100 trained fire and service personnel, who will each undergo COVID-19 screenings prior to deployment on Thursday.

“With Hurricane Sally bringing massive storm surge and flooding to parts of the Panhandle this week, we have mobilized Florida’s Urban Search & Rescue Task Forces 3 and 5 in support of the recovery efforts following this storm. These dedicated and highly trained first responders will bring lifesaving equipment and resources to support these communities following what is likely to be a large-scale flooding event," said Patronis.

Capabilities of the Search and Rescue include the following,:

● Physical search and rescue operations in damaged/collapsed structures

● Emergency medical care for entrapped survivors, task force personnel and search canines

● Reconnaissance to assess damage and needs, and provide feedback to local, state, tribal, territorial and federal officials.

● Assessment/shut-off of utilities to houses and other buildings

● Hazardous materials surveys/evaluations

● Structural/hazard evaluations of buildings needed for immediate occupancy to support disaster relief operations

● Stabilizing damaged structures, including shoring and cribbing operations on damaged buildings

● Hazardous Materials Equipment Push Packages for operations in a contaminated environment

● Search and rescue operations in a water environment

“I’m encouraging all Floridians to take this storm seriously, heed all advisories and take the necessary precautions to remain safe immediately” , said Patronis.

Visit PrepareFL.com for disaster preparedness information and tips to help ensure you, your family, and your home are prepare.

