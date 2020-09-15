Florida High volleyball senior Khori Louis stands out among the competition

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida High volleyball started off the season with wins against St. John Paul II and a five-set thriller over Wakulla. In both of those matches, one senior has stood out among everyone.

At 6-foot-3, Khori Louis stands out, but it is not her height, it is her play.

“She feels comfortable going in front of the setter, behind the setter,” head coach Shelia Roberts said. “One foot, two feet. She’s one of the best blockers. She’s capable of doing great things in the ACC.”

Louis says she is excited for her senior year, but even more excited to attend Florida State next fall. The school she committed to as an eighth grader.

“I was new to volleyball,” Louis said. “I was young, too. I just feel like it was a blessing.”

As Louis looks to close out her senior year with a state title, she said her first varsity match stands out.

“That was a big moment for me,” Louis said. “I was pretty nervous and i felt like i did pretty good for my first volleyball game.”

Louis said this year she’s working on rounding out here game.

“My mental,” Louis said. “Just trying to make sure I’m ready. I’m working on being more of a voice to the team and being more of a leader.”

And while Louis’ attention is on this season, Coach Roberts sees a bright future for her.

“She has aspirations of maybe one day playing for the Olympic team,” Roberts said. “I definitely think that would be in her grasp.”

The next time Louis and the Seminoles are on the court is Wednesday for senior night against Wakulla.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.