GBI: Former Ga. police chief arrested on Sumter Co. sex charges

Robert Alexander Scott
Robert Alexander Scott(WCTV)
By WALB News 10
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man is facing numerous sexual offense charges in Sumter County and could be facing more charges in two other Georgia counties, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Robert Alexander Scott, 69, was arrested at Pioneer Park in Andersonville on Wednesday, according to the GBI.

He was charged with two counts of sexual battery, two counts of child molestation and two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes in Sumter County.

GBI agents said they don’t want to release much information about the specific case at this time.

GBI agents said Scott was the blacksmith at the Andersonville Civil War Village until Wednesday when he was arrested. The GBI said at this time, agents do not believe the case had anything to do with his work as the blacksmith.

The Andersonville Civil War Village responded to WALB’s request for comment, stating that there was a background check run on him when he started in his position there, and that nothing showed up in his background check.

GBI agents also confirmed that Scott had worked as a police officer in numerous areas in the past and served as the chief of police in Ideal for a short period of time, sometime around 2002.

The GBI is still investigating and the agency said charges are forthcoming in Macon and Marion counties.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the GBI Region 3 office in Americus at (229) 931-2439.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.

