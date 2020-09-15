Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis issues State of Emergency for 13 North Florida counties

By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Governor Ron Desantis issued Executive Order 20-225 Tuesday afternoon, expanding the state of emergency due to the threat of Hurricane Sally.

The order will be implemented in the following counties :

● Escambia

● Santa Rosa

● Bay

● Calhoun

● Franklin

● Gadsden

● Gulf

● Holmes

● Jackson

● Liberty

● Okaloosa

● Walton

● Washington

You can view the whole executive order below or by clicking here.

