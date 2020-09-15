Gov. DeSantis issues State of Emergency for 13 North Florida counties
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Governor Ron Desantis issued Executive Order 20-225 Tuesday afternoon, expanding the state of emergency due to the threat of Hurricane Sally.
The order will be implemented in the following counties :
● Escambia
● Santa Rosa
● Bay
● Calhoun
● Franklin
● Gadsden
● Gulf
● Holmes
● Jackson
● Liberty
● Okaloosa
● Walton
● Washington
You can view the whole executive order below or by clicking here.
EO 20-225 by WCTV Digital Team on Scribd
