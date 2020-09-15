Advertisement

Leon Commissioner applies for top Gadsden Co. job

(WCTV)
By Edan Schultz
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Longtime Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor is in the running to become county administrator for Gadsden County.

Proctor is one of six candidates to be interviewed by the Gadsden County Commission in special meetings this week.

The commissioner told WCTV he’s excited to be considered, but doesn’t want to comment publicly about his interest in the Gadsden County position, since it’s a job interview and not a campaign for a public office.

When asked whether he would give up his Leon County commission seat if he is hired for the Gadsden job, Proctor said he would deal with that issue if he’s selected.

Proctor has served as Leon County Commissioner since 1996, representing district one, which includes the central city and south side areas. Proctor served as board chair in 2006 and 2015. In addition, he has been an instructor in the political science department at Florida A&M University since 1986.

WCTV has reached out to a Leon County spokesperson and other administrators for comment on Proctor’s job interview and we’re waiting to hear back. WCTV is also looking into whether Proctor would be able to continue serving on the Leon County Commission while acting as administrator for another county.

Proctor is due to be interviewed for the Gadsden County job during a special meeting on Thursday.

Bill Proctor grew up in Tallahassee and attended FAMU High School, before earning an undergraduate and law degree from Howard University in Washington, D.C. Proctor also studied at Boston University School of Theology, ITC in Atlanta and Wesley Seminary in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Seminoles

D.J. Matthews enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Riley Gates | Noles 247
The loss of Matthews in the offense means that the Seminoles and quarterback James Blackman have one less weapon to utilize on the offensive side of the ball.

News

Body found in missing Bainbridge boater search

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Krista Monk | WALB News Team
Tim Mclaughlin’s body was found near the entrance of Ten Mile Steel Landing in Bainbridge, the Decatur County sheriff said.

Weather

Hurricane Sally moves slowly through the Gulf of Mexico

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop and Hannah Messier
Hurricane Sally was bringing a few rain bands to the Franklin County coast Monday as the center of the storm moved westerly.

News

FAMU Bragg Stadium walk-up testing site changes hours

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By David Johnson
As of Tuesday, more than 44,000 COVID-19 test have taken place at the Bragg Memorial Stadium site.

Latest News

News

Weems PASS construction complete

Updated: 2 hours ago
After more than a year of work, construction on the Weems PASS project is complete.

News

Streetlight coming at Monroe Street and Talpeco Road intersection

Updated: 2 hours ago
Businesses in the area have been vocal about the need for the light.

News

Battle Brewing: Hearing held on future of proposed brewery in Sopchoppy

Updated: 3 hours ago
A battle is brewing over a proposed tap house in Sopchoppy.

News

Taylor County authorities searching for plane that crashed into Gulf of Mexico Sunday night

Updated: 3 hours ago
Authorities in Talyor County are searching for a plane that went down in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday evening.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Sept. 15, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Sept. 15, 2020

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 15, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Sept. 14, 2020.