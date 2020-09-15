Leon Commissioner applies for top Gadsden Co. job

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Longtime Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor is in the running to become county administrator for Gadsden County.

Proctor is one of six candidates to be interviewed by the Gadsden County Commission in special meetings this week.

The commissioner told WCTV he’s excited to be considered, but doesn’t want to comment publicly about his interest in the Gadsden County position, since it’s a job interview and not a campaign for a public office.

When asked whether he would give up his Leon County commission seat if he is hired for the Gadsden job, Proctor said he would deal with that issue if he’s selected.

Proctor has served as Leon County Commissioner since 1996, representing district one, which includes the central city and south side areas. Proctor served as board chair in 2006 and 2015. In addition, he has been an instructor in the political science department at Florida A&M University since 1986.

WCTV has reached out to a Leon County spokesperson and other administrators for comment on Proctor’s job interview and we’re waiting to hear back. WCTV is also looking into whether Proctor would be able to continue serving on the Leon County Commission while acting as administrator for another county.

Proctor is due to be interviewed for the Gadsden County job during a special meeting on Thursday.

Bill Proctor grew up in Tallahassee and attended FAMU High School, before earning an undergraduate and law degree from Howard University in Washington, D.C. Proctor also studied at Boston University School of Theology, ITC in Atlanta and Wesley Seminary in Washington, D.C.

