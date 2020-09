BRISTOL, Fla. (WCTV) - The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says sandbags to county residents are now available.

Sandbags are available to Liberty County residents who would like them.

Officials say to pick up bags, call the Liberty County Road and Bridge Department at 850-643-4040 or Liberty County Emergency Management at 850-643-2339.

