Lincoln’s Zornes grateful to play despite shot preparation time

By Joey Lamar
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools teams are allowed to compete in athletics games for the first time this season on Tuesday.

Lincoln will take on Leon in volleyball. Leon County schools allowed athletes to start practicing on September 11, which was Friday.

Lincoln head coach Taylor Zornes says her team has only had three days of practice. The second-year head coach says, while she is happy to play, does not think that’s enough time.

“Three days is not enough time to prepare for a match,” Zornes said, “But honestly, Leon is in the same boat. This is a really unconventional time. So that fact that we get to at least even play, I feel really grateful for.”

Lincoln’s match at Leon is set for 7:30 p.m.

