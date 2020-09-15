Advertisement

Louisville reaches agreement with Breonna Taylor’s family, sources say

The FBI Louisville office announced Thursday it is opening an investigation into the deadly police shooting of Breonna Taylor. (Source: Family of Breonna Taylor)
The FBI Louisville office announced Thursday it is opening an investigation into the deadly police shooting of Breonna Taylor. (Source: Family of Breonna Taylor)(WKYT)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Attorneys for Breonna Taylor’s family have reached an agreement with the City of Louisville, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.

The settlement includes a significant amount of money reaching into the millions of dollars, sources told WAVE 3 News. It is expected to be one of the largest settlements following an officer-involved shooting in Louisville police history.

Taylor, 26, was shot dead when LMPD narcotics officers served a warrant at her home on March 13.

The agreement also includes a long list of reforms for the police department. Some of those changes include policy updates for the way the department executes warrants. Other mandates address police accountability.

The news comes six months after the deadly raid at Taylor’s home, where Sgt. Jon Mattingly also was shot by Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. Walker was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, but that charge was later dropped.

Mattingly, who would recover from his injury, was placed on administrative reassignment, per department protocol, along with the two other officers involved in the shooting. Brett Hankison was later fired for “blindly” firing 10 shots into Taylor’s apartment from outside, according to his termination letter. Det. Myles Cosgrove was the other officer who fired his weapon that night.

The settlement comes days after WAVE 3 News first reported that the state’s criminal case will be presented to a grand jury to determine whether any of the officers who fired their weapons that night will face charges. Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office is investigating.

On WHAS Radio on Tuesday morning, when asked if he would plan a news conference to discuss the settlement, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said “I don’t have an announcement at this time.”

Copyright 2020 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Lego to ditch plastic bags for paper ones in its boxed sets

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Lego said Tuesday that it will stop using plastic bags inside its boxed sets and replace them with paper ones.

National

Raw: Storm surge in Gulf Shores, Ala., with Hurricane Sally offshore

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
Waves crash in Gulf Shores, Ala., on Tuesday as Hurricane Sally churns offshore.

News

Battle Brewing: Hearing held on future of proposed brewery in Sopchoppy

Updated: 47 minutes ago
A battle is brewing over a proposed tap house in Sopchoppy.

News

Taylor County authorities searching for plane that crashed into Gulf of Mexico Sunday night

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Authorities in Talyor County are searching for a plane that went down in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday evening.

Latest News

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Sept. 15, 2020

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Sept. 15, 2020

National

Navalny posts hospital photo of himself; plans Russia return

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny posted a picture of himself from his hospital bed in Germany on Tuesday, looking gaunt but alert and saying that he was happy to be breathing on his own finally after being poisoned with a nerve agent.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 15, 2020

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Sept. 14, 2020.

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? Sept. 15, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

National

Hurricane Sally slows, gathering a deluge for the Gulf Coast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Forecasters stressed “significant” uncertainty as to where the storm’s eye would make landfall. But they kept nudging the predicted track eastward, easing fears in New Orleans, which was once in Sally’s crosshairs.

National

Texas officer charged with assault in fatal 2019 shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JAKE BLEIBERG and JUAN A. LOZANO
A Harris County grand jury indicted Baytown Officer Juan Delacruz Monday for shooting Pamela Turner in the parking lot of an apartment complex where they both lived in May 2019.