Moody airmen help build a home for South Georgia Veteran

By Amber Spradley
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HAHIRA, Ga. (WCTV) - Several airmen with Moody Air Force Base are helping build a house for a local veteran.

The military crew is volunteering with Valdosta-Lowndes County Habitat for Humanity for its annual Freedom Build.

On each anniversary of September 11, 2001, the organization lays the groundwork for one community member’s new home. This year’s home give-away is located on Judy Ann Drive in Hahira.

“It’s really hot, but we’re in high spirits,” airman Michael Reed said. “We are really happy to come out here and help anyway we can, especially for a veteran. It feels pretty good.”

They kicked off construction Friday, and by noon the same day, completed the exterior walls.

Crews worked on interior walls Monday and say they plan to construct trusses Tuesday. They estimate is will take about two months to complete the entire home.

“They’re working so hard to protect us every day and make sure that, you know, we have this wonderful country that we live in, and they’re giving up their time to come help build a home for somebody,” Habitat’s Executive Director Molly Ferrier said. “I think it’s just beautiful. And it’s what community is about, and it’s what Valdosta is about, and it’s what Habitat is all about.”

Ferrier says this is the first house the organization has ever built in Hahira, and it’s the first project they’ve tackled since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The recipient of the home is veteran Denoris Lane.

Lane joined the United States Army at the age of 21 in 2013 as a fueler.

He was injured about one year later, and in 2016, he was medically discharged just before deploying to Kuwait.

Lane is married and has three children with another baby on the way.

“It came together so fast,” Lane said. “I went out there, and I was like, ‘The walls are up already.’ I was like, ‘Goodness.’”

The home will feature four bedrooms and two bathrooms. He tells WCTV the size is perfect for his family of five and that the neighborhood seems “safe” and “quiet”.

“Through all of this, I’m just happy, and I appreciate Habitat for Humanity for working with me,” he said.

Mary Turner, the next-door-neighbor, said she’s excited to welcome Lane and his family, especially after learning he happens to be a distant relative.

“He says, ‘What’s your name?’ I say, ‘Mary, Turner.’ He says, 'Well, I’m Denato [Denoris] Lane. I said, 'Shut your mouth boy,” Turner said, laughing.

Turner told WCTV when the Lanes move in, she plans to host a dinner for the family and all crews involved in the building process.

