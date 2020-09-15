Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Sept. 15 - Morning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Hurricane Sally slowly moves westward in the Gulf of Mexico, some impacts continue to be felt in the Big Bend and South Georgia. A light rain band was moving through the area this morning, bringing wet roads to some locations. But rain chances will stay high Tuesday as more rain bands from Sally and new bands develop. Highs today will be in the lower 80s.

Rain chances stay up Wednesday through the end of the work week with highs in the 80s thanks to Sally and its eventual remnants. Northwest flow late this weekend may help to pass a cold front and bring in cooler, drier air. We could see lows in the 60s starting Sunday morning with slight rain chances this weekend. Highs will be near 80 to the lower 80s.

