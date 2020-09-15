Advertisement

Proud Seminole Moment: Former player, long-time assistant ready to step in for FSU women's hoops

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - 2020 was always going to be a different-feeling college basketball season, but it’ll be now even more so for Florida State’s women’s team as they’ll play without head coach Sue Semrau on the bench.

When Semrau announced a surprise leave of absence last week, it was immediately met with the announcement of an interim head coach. But, even if FSU had waited to fill the role, those in the know knew there was only one person for the job: Brooke Wyckoff.

“When Sue got here, she was her best player," said Aryia Massoudi, FSU’s play-by-play voice. "Some could argue she was her best player ever at Florida State. Her name is hanging in the rafters at the Tucker Center and she’s ready now because she’s been here every step of the way and I think she’s ready to rock.”

Wyckoff was once Coach Sue’s go-to player but, for the last decade, she’s been her right-hand woman, turning away other opportunities to stay with her alma mater.

Semrau is happy to see Wyckoff’s loyalty be rewarded.

“To see that come full circle, to come to fruition, where she gets an opportunity now to serve in this capacity is definitely a proud-parent moment and I think it’s a proud Seminole moment,” Semrau said.

But, Wyckoff herself says that it’s Coach Sue’s example that made her the coach she is now; embedded in her coaching DNA, as well as the programs, even if she’ll be absent from the sideline this year.

“Her leadership style I’ve seen since day one when I was 17, her ability to put the person first, to make it a player-first program. I lived it and I benefitted from it,” Wyckoff said. “I’m so excited and have been so blessed to be a part of that process as a coach for the last 10 years.”

