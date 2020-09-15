Sandbag locations now open in Franklin County
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Sandbag locations in Franklin County are now open as residents prepare for the impact of Hurricane Sally.
Franklin County’s Department of Emergency Management said on Facebook the following sandbag locations will be open until 5 p.m. Tuesday:
- Old County Annex, 1647 Highway 98 East, Carrabelle
- Vrooman Park, 26 6th St., Eastpoint
- Old State Yard on Bluff Road, Apalachicola
Emergency management officials say there is a limit of 10 sandbags per household. The Facebook post also says the bags are only for grade level homes, and no bags will be given to block garages.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.