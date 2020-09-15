Advertisement

Sandbagging locations in the Big Bend and South Georgia

(KWQC)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several counties around our area are providing sandbags for residents ahead of potential effects from Hurricane Sally.

For more information on sandbagging locations in your area, click on your county below.

If you know of a county providing sandbags that isn’t included in this story, send an email to web@wctv.tv

