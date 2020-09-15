Thomas County Central finds replacement game in Wakulla
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Thomas County Central will head south this week to take on Wakulla High School after the Yellow Jackets' previously scheduled game this week was canceled due to COVID-19.
TCC’s original opponent this week, Tift County, had to cancel after the team was placed in a two-week quarantine after their head coach and four players tested positive for coronavirus.
TCC enters Friday’s game 0-1 after a seaso-opening loss to Thomasville.
The War Eagles are 1-0 after Friday’s victory against Taylor County.
