Thomas County Central finds replacement game in Wakulla

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Thomas County Central will head south this week to take on Wakulla High School after the Yellow Jackets' previously scheduled game this week was canceled due to COVID-19.

Due to Tift County cancellation we will be traveling to Wakulla this Friday. Senior night will be rescheduled. Zoom focus and be a road warrior. Together we swarm. #FAM1LY Posted by Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets Football on Monday, September 14, 2020

‼️GOOD NEWS War Eagle Fans we have a game Friday, 9/18 - help get the word out GO WAR EAGLES!🦅🏈 Posted by Wakulla Gridiron on Saturday, September 12, 2020

TCC’s original opponent this week, Tift County, had to cancel after the team was placed in a two-week quarantine after their head coach and four players tested positive for coronavirus.

TCC enters Friday’s game 0-1 after a seaso-opening loss to Thomasville.

The War Eagles are 1-0 after Friday’s victory against Taylor County.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.