Thomas County Public Works opening sandbagging locations
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Thomas County Public Works says they are opening five sandbagging sites for residents to prepare for potential effects from Hurricane Sally.
The five sites in the county are:
- Woodruff Farm Collection Site (also known as Sunset Site): 1433 Woodruff Farm Road Thomasville, GA 31757
- Dillon Collection Site: 4265 Dillon Road Thomasville, GA 31757
- Patten Coolidge Collection Site: 365 Patten Coolidge Road, Thomasville, GA 31757
- Hansell Collection Site: 27 Hansell Road Meigs, GA 31765
- Stewart Collection Site: 142 Stewart Road Thomasville, GA 31792
