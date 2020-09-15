Thomas County Public Works opening sandbagging locations

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Thomas County Public Works says they are opening five sandbagging sites for residents to prepare for potential effects from Hurricane Sally.

The five sites in the county are:

Woodruff Farm Collection Site (also known as Sunset Site): 1433 Woodruff Farm Road Thomasville, GA 31757

Dillon Collection Site: 4265 Dillon Road Thomasville, GA 31757

Patten Coolidge Collection Site: 365 Patten Coolidge Road, Thomasville, GA 31757

Hansell Collection Site: 27 Hansell Road Meigs, GA 31765

Stewart Collection Site: 142 Stewart Road Thomasville, GA 31792

Due to the increased probability in our area of anywhere from 6” – 8” inches of rain from Hurricane Sally, Thomas County... Posted by Thomas County Public Works on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

