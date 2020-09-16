Calhoun County opens shelters for Hurricane Sally response
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Calhoun County Emergency Management officials have opened Moss Pond Library and Blountstown High School as shelters in response to Hurricane Sally.
Officials have asked that citizens bring any necessary items, such as pillows, blankets, water, snacks, medication and personal hygiene items.
If you do decide to go to the the shelter, please be vigilant of your surroundings, do not speed, and use caution on the roadways, officials say.
