BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Decatur County Schools say they will be closed on Thursday for all faculty and staff.

DCS posted the message to its Facebook page on Wednesday.

Parents, We have continued to work with our local EMA and County Road department to monitor our road conditions in... Posted by Decatur County Schools on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

DCS says school will return to normal on Friday.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.