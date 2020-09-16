‘Everything has to work together’: Offensive line work in progress for Noles as season begins

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Florida State football looks to answer the question of what went wrong in Saturday’s loss to Georgia Tech, many are looking at the offensive line.

A lot of questions are at aimed at the offensive line because of a late-game James Blackman sack, but it was just one of three sacks surrendered on the night.

On Tuesday, head coach Mike Norvell acknowledged that the offensive line had to do a lot of mixing and matching because of the injuries that happened during the game.

“Everything has to work together,” Norvell said. “That’s the biggest thing that we are going to have to continue to work is that consistency. It was unfortunate throughout the game we had to end up playing five different lineups. We had to have guys move out to positions where they had not repped. Thomas Shrader and Robert Scott were unavailable. Those were two guys that we were counting on within the depth of that top group.”

Norvell said overall he is happy with the offensive line and cannot wait to see what they do for the rest of the season.

Florida State’s next game is September 26 at Miami. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

