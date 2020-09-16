Florida respondents set to help impacted Hurricane Sally victims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly 100 Florida first responders have been prepped for immediate assistance for those impacted by Hurricane Sally Wednesday.

Vehicles were loaded Wednesday morning and on stand-by to head West, or wherever they’re most be needed.

“It’s very similar to walking into a warzone," said Todd Livingston, a Task Force Leader. You’ve got an extremely austere environment, people’s lives have been turned upside down and our job is to go in there and try and help control some chaos and bring recovery as quickly as possible."

Officials say typically they will respond for about two weeks, which can vary based on priority needs.

