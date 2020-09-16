Florida State women’s soccer excited to start the season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State women’s soccer team will play its season at home on Thursday.

Looking at the roster, the Seminoles are built to win now. They have five seniors and seven juniors.

Last year, Florida State fell in double overtime to Virginia and they continued their great play into the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament.

“It’s been six months since our kids or any of the kids have played a full fledged 90-minute game,” head coach Mark Krikorian said. “Probably the quality of the depth in the teams will matter more now than they ever have.”

The first match of the season will be Thursday at 8 p.m. at the soccer complex.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.