TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County school system says that schools will be closed on Thursday due to weather and road closures after rain bands from Hurricane Sally dropped heavy rain on Wednesday.

Gadsden District Schools will be CLOSED (Thur) Sept 17 due to weather and road closures ... stay tune for updates! 12 month staff are to report! Posted by Gadsden County Public Schools - Florida on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

