TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Below you’ll find photos of flash floods from around North Florida that Tropical Storm Sally brought to the area.

WCTV sent reporters to Franklin, Calhoun and Liberty counties Wednesday to see Sally’s impact.

Here’s another look at a different Water Street intersection (Bay Ave). Wind is picking up a bit more in the last 30 minutes @WCTV pic.twitter.com/5rOEu8nwLi — Monica Casey (@MonicaCaseyNews) September 16, 2020

CHECK IT OUT: this is the intersection of Water St & Forbes St in Apalachicola. No rain right now, but it’s pretty windy @WCTV pic.twitter.com/UUaNkdAa3E — Monica Casey (@MonicaCaseyNews) September 16, 2020

This is video of the storm damage outside a home in Calhoun County @WCTV Emergency management tells me they expect more severe rain from 2-4 pic.twitter.com/KycP7VQ23F — Elizabeth Millner (@elizabethwctv) September 16, 2020

This is outside a mobile home park in Calhoun County, FL @WCTV pic.twitter.com/wJlHa7UdE6 — Elizabeth Millner (@elizabethwctv) September 16, 2020

