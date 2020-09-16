Hurricane Sally creates flash flooding in Franklin County

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WCTV) - Hurricane Sally created choppy waters and flash flooding throughout Franklin County earlier Wednesday.

#HAPPENINGNOW: this is the scene at the Eastpoint Visitor Center in Franklin County @WCTV pic.twitter.com/Msgwm4xJxe — Monica Casey (@MonicaCaseyNews) September 16, 2020

Waves could be seen splashing on to the road in Eastpoint Wednesday afternoon, however, local business owner Lori Collins told WCTV conditions Wednesday morning were worse.

“This morning was downright scary. Just driving down the road to get here; the water was coming off the bay, it was coming onto the road. And when I got here, I could barely get my car door open, because the wind was pushing it so hard," said Collins.

Collins told WCTV Sally was not as bad as Hurricane Micheal, but by far the worst she’s seen in 2020 so far.

