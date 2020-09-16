Advertisement

Hurricane Sally creates flash flooding in Franklin County

Sally's heavy rains caused flooding in Apalachicola Wednesday. This is Forbes and Water Street.
Sally's heavy rains caused flooding in Apalachicola Wednesday. This is Forbes and Water Street.(WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WCTV) - Hurricane Sally created choppy waters and flash flooding throughout Franklin County earlier Wednesday.

Waves could be seen splashing on to the road in Eastpoint Wednesday afternoon, however, local business owner Lori Collins told WCTV conditions Wednesday morning were worse.

“This morning was downright scary. Just driving down the road to get here; the water was coming off the bay, it was coming onto the road. And when I got here, I could barely get my car door open, because the wind was pushing it so hard," said Collins.

Collins told WCTV Sally was not as bad as Hurricane Micheal, but by far the worst she’s seen in 2020 so far.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Several homes damaged from flash floods in Liberty County

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
Rain bands from Hurricane Sally flooded roads and several homes began to be taken over by water Wednesday in Liberty County.

News

Florida respondents set to help impacted Hurricane Sally victims

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
Nearly 100 Florida first responders have been prepped for immediate assistance for those impacted by Hurricane Sally Wednesday.

News

Franklin County Schools to be open Thursday

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Franklin County Schools say school will be open on Thursday after being closed the last two days due to suspected impacts from Hurricane Sally.

State

Pediatric COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations see 20% spike since return to classroom

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Jake Stofan
According to state data, more than 12,000 Florida children 17 and under have been infected with COVID-19 since schools first began opening their doors.

News

Gadsden County opens sandbagging locations

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Gadsden County Emergency Management has opened a sandbagging location on High Bridge Road for residents.

Latest News

News

Rain bands from Hurricane Sally cause flooding across Calhoun County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
A tropical storm warning remains in effect until 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after heavy rain and flooding has been seen by county emergency crews since Wednesday morning.

Seminoles

‘Not good enough’: FSU DC Adam Fuller sees major room for growth

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brendan Sonnone
FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller didn’t sugarcoat what he saw on Saturday.

News

GALLERY: Sally’s heavy rain brings floods to North Florida

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By David Johnson
Tropical Storm Sally brought strong winds and heavy rain to the North Florida area Wednesday.

Weather

Sally becomes a tropical storm

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop and Hannah Messier
The impacts on Sally will continue to be felt after landfall Wednesday with a threat of heavy rain, flooding, and tornadoes.

Weather

Tropical Storm Sally Flooding in North Florida

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tropical Storm Sally brought heavy rains and winds throughout North Florida Wednesday. These are the images taken from WCTV's coverage area.