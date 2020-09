MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) - Jackson County Superintendent H. Larry Moore has announced all Jackson County Schools will be closed on Wednesday due to impending weather conditions from Hurricane Sally.

The school posted the message to its Facebook page.

