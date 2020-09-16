North Florida U.S. attorney reports 19 corruption cases over past year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The U.S. Attorney here in the Northern District of Florida is now highlighting nearly 20 corruption cases in the past year.

U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe started the Public Trust Unit in 2019 and has since brought 19 corruption cases to court, which include 57 different defendants.

“The shameful depths to which greedy people will stoop in order to enrich themselves at the expense of the taxpaying public is shocking and appalling,” Keefe said.

The most notable cases in our area include the indictments of former Tallahassee City Commissioner Scott Maddox and two others in a bribery scheme and the indictments of Tallahassee doctor Moses DeGraft-Johnson and an associate who are accused of more than a million dollars in health care fraud.

Other recent federal corruption cases in North Florida include the following:

Indictment of a Gadsden County deputy accused in a drug running operation

Indictment of a correctional officer accused of sexually assaulting an inmate at the federal prison in Tallahassee

Indictment of another federal correctional officer accused of participating in a dog fighting ring

Indictment of a Florida Prepaid College employee accused of cancelling accounts and pocketing refunds

Indictment of a Havana postal worker accused of failing to deliver more than 16,000 pieces of mail and stashing them in a storage unit instead

Those were among the Public Trust Unit corruption cases detailed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Wednesday.

“The word is getting out across the district that if you’re one of the small number that would violate the public trust, you will pay the price,” Keefe said.

