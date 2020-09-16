Advertisement

North Florida U.S. attorney reports 19 corruption cases over past year

(WCAX)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The U.S. Attorney here in the Northern District of Florida is now highlighting nearly 20 corruption cases in the past year.

U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe started the Public Trust Unit in 2019 and has since brought 19 corruption cases to court, which include 57 different defendants.

“The shameful depths to which greedy people will stoop in order to enrich themselves at the expense of the taxpaying public is shocking and appalling,” Keefe said.

The most notable cases in our area include the indictments of former Tallahassee City Commissioner Scott Maddox and two others in a bribery scheme and the indictments of Tallahassee doctor Moses DeGraft-Johnson and an associate who are accused of more than a million dollars in health care fraud.

Other recent federal corruption cases in North Florida include the following:

  • Indictment of a Gadsden County deputy accused in a drug running operation
  • Indictment of a correctional officer accused of sexually assaulting an inmate at the federal prison in Tallahassee
  • Indictment of another federal correctional officer accused of participating in a dog fighting ring
  • Indictment of a Florida Prepaid College employee accused of cancelling accounts and pocketing refunds
  • Indictment of a Havana postal worker accused of failing to deliver more than 16,000 pieces of mail and stashing them in a storage unit instead

Those were among the Public Trust Unit corruption cases detailed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Wednesday.

“The word is getting out across the district that if you’re one of the small number that would violate the public trust, you will pay the price,” Keefe said.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

GALLERY: Sally’s heavy rain brings floods to North Florida

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By David Johnson
Tropical Storm Sally brought strong winds and heavy rain to the North Florida area Wednesday.

Weather

Sally becomes a tropical storm

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Charles Roop and Hannah Messier
The impacts on Sally will continue to be felt after landfall Wednesday with a threat of heavy rain, flooding, and tornadoes.

Weather

Tropical Storm Sally Flooding in North Florida

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Tropical Storm Sally brought heavy rains and winds throughout North Florida. These are the images taken from WCTV coverage area.

News

Two Gadsden school administrators test positive for COVID

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
A principal and an assistant principal in the Gadsden County school district are in quarantine after testing positive for COVID.

Latest News

News

Calhoun County opens shelters for Hurricane Sally response

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By David Johnson
Moss Pond Library and Blountstown High School have been designated as shelters by emergency management officials.

Arrests

TPD makes arrests in Joe Louis and Holmes street shootings

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
The Tallahassee Police Department says it has arrested two men in connection to unrelated shootings from August.

News

25 K-9 teams from 9 states join bloodhound scent tracking seminar

Updated: 4 hours ago
Twenty-five K-9 teams from nine states have converged on the Big Bend for specialized training this week.

News

Rescue mission in Taylor County enters third day

Updated: 4 hours ago
Day three of rescue efforts continue in Taylor County after a small plane went down near Tide Swamp on Sunday.

News

Local emergency management officials prepare for Hurricane Sally

Updated: 4 hours ago
WCTV reporter Emma Wheeler was in Alligator Point Tuesday as Hurricane Sally brought rain and winds to the area.

News

25 K-9 teams from 9 states join bloodhound scent tracking seminar

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Katie Kaplan
The event is hosted by Tallahassee Community College’s Florida Public Safety Institute and will help save the lives of people who have gone missing.