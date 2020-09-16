Ox Bow Circle murder suspect briefly escapes custody in Tallahassee, set for first appearance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A murder suspect is now back in Tallahassee to face charges.

Murder suspect Yuri Harris briefly escaped the custody of a third-party transport company in Tallahassee on Wednesday afternoon, said Deputy Shade McMillan of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

Leon County court records show Harris was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility on Wednesday and is set to have a first appearance on Thursday at 11 a.m.

Harris is suspected in a string of armed robberies over the summer, and the shooting death of a man during a home invasion and on Ox Bow Circle on August 28.

Deputies were able to link him to the crime after he dropped a gun at the scene, court records say.

Court documents allege he fled to Missouri after the murder and was taken into custody several days later. Harris was in the process of being extradited back to Florida by the U.S. Transport Company, when he escaped agent custody, McMillian said.

Details on how it happened are scarce. WCTV has reached out to U.S. Transport for comment but has not yet heard back.

LCSO said Harris was missing for a short period of time before a sheriff’s K9 unit was able to locate him on airport property. Deputies then transported Harris to the Leon County Detention Center. McMillan said charges of escape are forthcoming.

A spokesperson for Tallahassee International Airport referred WCTV to LCSO for details on the Incident. A WCTV viewer reported a large presence of law enforcement at TLH around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Shortly after his arrest, Harris was charged with five counts of armed robbery for a string of convenience store hold-ups in the weeks leading up to the murder.

Harris’s wife is also accused in the robberies, but inmate records show she is still in jail in Missouri.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.