Advertisement

Ox Bow Circle murder suspect briefly escapes custody in Tallahassee, set for first appearance

Yuri Harris was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility on Wednesday.
Yuri Harris was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility on Wednesday.(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel and Katie Kaplan
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A murder suspect is now back in Tallahassee to face charges.

Murder suspect Yuri Harris briefly escaped the custody of a third-party transport company in Tallahassee on Wednesday afternoon, said Deputy Shade McMillan of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

Leon County court records show Harris was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility on Wednesday and is set to have a first appearance on Thursday at 11 a.m.

Harris is suspected in a string of armed robberies over the summer, and the shooting death of a man during a home invasion and on Ox Bow Circle on August 28.

Deputies were able to link him to the crime after he dropped a gun at the scene, court records say.

Court documents allege he fled to Missouri after the murder and was taken into custody several days later. Harris was in the process of being extradited back to Florida by the U.S. Transport Company, when he escaped agent custody, McMillian said.

Details on how it happened are scarce. WCTV has reached out to U.S. Transport for comment but has not yet heard back.

LCSO said Harris was missing for a short period of time before a sheriff’s K9 unit was able to locate him on airport property. Deputies then transported Harris to the Leon County Detention Center. McMillan said charges of escape are forthcoming.

A spokesperson for Tallahassee International Airport referred WCTV to LCSO for details on the Incident. A WCTV viewer reported a large presence of law enforcement at TLH around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Shortly after his arrest, Harris was charged with five counts of armed robbery for a string of convenience store hold-ups in the weeks leading up to the murder.

Harris’s wife is also accused in the robberies, but inmate records show she is still in jail in Missouri.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

As Alabama blood banks close due to Sally, officials plead for donations from Florida, Georgia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amber Spradley
Blood centers across Alabama shut down Wednesday due to Hurricane Sally, and one non-profit group is urging North Florida and South Georgia citizens to donate immediately.

News

Decatur County Schools closed Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Decatur County Schools say they will be closed on Thursday for all faculty and staff.

Forecast

Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: September 16, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Wednesday, September 16.

Weather

Sally becomes a tropical storm

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop and Hannah Messier
The impacts on Sally will continue to be felt after landfall Wednesday with a threat of heavy rain, flooding, and tornadoes.

Latest News

News

Gadsden County Schools closed Thursday following rain from Sally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Gadsden County school system says that schools will be closed on Thursday due to weather and road closures after rain bands from Hurricane Sally dropped heavy rain on Wednesday.

News

Several homes damaged from flash floods in Liberty County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
Rain bands from Hurricane Sally flooded roads and several homes began to be taken over by water Wednesday in Liberty County.

News

Florida respondents set to help impacted Hurricane Sally victims

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
Nearly 100 Florida first responders have been prepped for immediate assistance for those impacted by Hurricane Sally Wednesday.

News

Franklin County Schools to be open Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Franklin County Schools say school will be open on Thursday after being closed the last two days due to suspected impacts from Hurricane Sally.

State

Pediatric COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations see 20% spike since return to classroom

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
According to state data, more than 12,000 Florida children 17 and under have been infected with COVID-19 since schools first began opening their doors.

News

Gadsden County opens sandbagging locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Gadsden County Emergency Management has opened a sandbagging location on High Bridge Road for residents.