Rain bands from Hurricane Sally cause flooding across Calhoun County

Parts of Calhoun County were heavily flooded by rain bands from Hurricane Sally on Wednesday.
Parts of Calhoun County were heavily flooded by rain bands from Hurricane Sally on Wednesday.(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WCTV) - A tropical storm warning remains in effect until 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after heavy rain and flooding has been seen by county emergency crews since Wednesday morning.

Residents in Calhoun County say they haven’t seen anything like this since Hurricane Michael. Emergency management officials say this morning, they saw lots of rainfall in a short amount of time.

Outside of the Hidden Creek mobile home park, the entrance was heavily flooded. In other areas of Blountstown, flooding had some residents trapped inside their home and even some of the rainfall getting inside homes.

Calhoun County’s EMA Director, Corey Silcox, says more rain is expected into Wednesday night and want residents to remain cautions during the storm.

“Be vigilant, our county knows how to handle these floods and these storms and get your sandbags out, the Hwy dept is offering sandbags if you need to get them. Get the sandbags you gotta fill them up yourselves and put them around your doors,” Silcox said.

Blountstown High School and Mossy Pond Library are open for residents to seek shelter: Officials ask that if you have to drive, to be extra cautions when out on the roadways.

Silcox says the Chipola River reading is predicted to get to a 31.6 and, if that happens, there will be major flooding in the area.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

