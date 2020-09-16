Rain from Sally causes flash flooding in Jackson, Calhoun and Liberty counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain from Hurricane Sally is bringing flash flooding to Jackson, Calhoun and Liberty counties.

According to the WCTV Pinpoint Weather team, the threat of heavy rain and flooding remains mainly in the western viewing area, where they will likely encounter the rain bands.

In Liberty County, Florida Highway Patrol has closed parts of Highway 20 and Highway 65 because of flooding. Also, water was seeping in one of the classrooms at W.R. Tolar Elementary School, according to the Emergency Management Director Rhonda Lewis. Lewis told WCTV that water was coming into businesses on County Road 12 South.

There were reports from Calhoun County Emergency Management of a foot of water in some living rooms in the Pine Island area. Highway 69 was shut down from Pear Street to the Highway 20 intersection in Blountstown, emergency management officials say.

There were reports of trees and powerlines down near Alliance. There were also reports of trees down and a roof blown off a shed along Highway 69A in Macedonia in northern Liberty County.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says no roads are closed due to flooding; however, there is widespread water on the roads. Deputies are advising drivers to slow down and stay safe.

In Marianna, flooding is impacting the following roads:

Wynn St.

Caledonia St.

McPherson St.

Cedar St.

Highway 90, north of the bridge

MLK St.

Edenfield Rd.

Highway 71 South

Highway 73 North

You can find the latest weather alerts on the WCTV website here. Download the WCTV Pinpoint Weather app on iOS or Android for access to the radar, severe weather and lightning alerts, current conditions, hour-by-hour forecasts and our own seven-day forecast.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.