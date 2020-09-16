Several homes damaged from flash floods in Liberty County

BRISTOL, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain bands from Hurricane Sally flooded roads and several homes began to be taken over by water Wednesday in Liberty County.

One of the areas heavily impacted was Liberty County High School, which had its football field, and all surrounding areas, flooded and underwater.

In the surrounding neighborhoods, several front yards were completely flooded.

South of Bristol, several more homes have been reported with water stretching as high as front doors, cars underwater, and citizens stuck waiting out the storm.

Emergency officials say Chester St., near Hosford, will experience road closures until water drains. Old Bristol Rd. had water on the road but is passable, and there have been no evacuations.

Residents are being advised by officials to wait for the water to drain out of roads and out of low lying areas.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.