Tornado warnings in affect across Big Bend and South Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tornado warnings have been issued for parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia Wednesday afternoon.
At 4:53 p.m., the National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for Norman Park, Berlin and Ellenton, Georgia.
At 4:47 p.m., the National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for Adel, Hahira and Morven, Georgia until 5:15 p.m.
NWS confirmed a tornado just southeast of Morven, Georgia.
Just after 4:30 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Adel, Sparks and Lenox, Georgia until 5 p.m.
Warnings were also issued for Boston and Dixie, Georgia and Aucilla, Florida, which expired at 4:45 p.m.
