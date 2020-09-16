Tornado warnings in affect across Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tornado warnings have been issued for parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia Wednesday afternoon.

At 4:53 p.m., the National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for Norman Park, Berlin and Ellenton, Georgia.

Tornado Warning including Norman Park GA, Berlin GA, Ellenton GA until 5:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/PXWvaalLe1 — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) September 16, 2020

At 4:47 p.m., the National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for Adel, Hahira and Morven, Georgia until 5:15 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Adel GA, Hahira GA, Morven GA until 5:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/l8f2RNgtsG — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) September 16, 2020

NWS confirmed a tornado just southeast of Morven, Georgia.

A Tornado Debris Signature (TDS) was spotted on radar, which suggests a tornado may have touched down just southeast of Morven, GA. A Tornado Warning was just issued in response to this TDS. If you live in the red box, take cover now! pic.twitter.com/XvVsR2ZuX9 — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) September 16, 2020

Just after 4:30 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Adel, Sparks and Lenox, Georgia until 5 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Adel GA, Sparks GA, Lenox GA until 5:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/ouZPVADzf0 — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) September 16, 2020

Warnings were also issued for Boston and Dixie, Georgia and Aucilla, Florida, which expired at 4:45 p.m.

Doppler velocities show two rotation signatures moving thru Jefferson County, FL and into Thomas/Brooks county. If you live in the warned area (red box), take cover now! pic.twitter.com/QXpSIsos1y — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) September 16, 2020

