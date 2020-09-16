Advertisement

Tornado warnings in affect across Big Bend and South Georgia

(WLUC)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tornado warnings have been issued for parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia Wednesday afternoon.

WCTV's Pinpoint Weather Team is currently watching Tornado Warnings in parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Posted by WCTV.tv on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

At 4:53 p.m., the National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for Norman Park, Berlin and Ellenton, Georgia.

At 4:47 p.m., the National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for Adel, Hahira and Morven, Georgia until 5:15 p.m.

NWS confirmed a tornado just southeast of Morven, Georgia.

Just after 4:30 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Adel, Sparks and Lenox, Georgia until 5 p.m.

Warnings were also issued for Boston and Dixie, Georgia and Aucilla, Florida, which expired at 4:45 p.m.

